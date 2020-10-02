Coronavirus kills 15 Pakistanis, infects 625 in one day

LAHORE, OCT 02 (DNA) – Pakistan has reported 15 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 313,431.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,499. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 625 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 137,467 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 99,605 in Punjab, 37,845 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,650 in Islamabad, 15,302 in Balochistan, 2,754 in Azad Kashmir and 3,808 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,548,476 coronavirus tests and 3,580,173 in last 24 hours. 298,055 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 480 patients are in critical condition. . = DNA

