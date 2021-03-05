ECP meets today to review allegations raised by PM Khan
ISLAMABAD : The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned an important meeting today (Friday) to discuss the allegations leveled by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan during his address to the nation.
The meeting will be chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The meeting will allegations of horse-trading leveled by PM Imran Khan and the federal ministers.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised questions over the performance of the Election Commission of Commission (ECP) for not taking action against individuals “buying” votes for their candidates in recently held Senate polls 2021.
Prime Minister Imran Khan had said this while addressing the nation, a day after he had decided to take a vote of confidence following the ruling party suffered a setback when its candidate Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost a Senate seat from Islamabad to a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), former premier Yousuf Raza Gilani.
