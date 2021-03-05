Nation is proud of Pakistan Navy’s achievements: Sarwar

Lahore : Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that Pakistan Navy is the most professional, strong and time tested naval force of the region and the nation is proud of Navy’s achievements.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, he said Pakistan Navy is successfully tackling the maritime challenges.

The Governor said Pakistan Navy is playing a crucial role in achieving national economic interests by defending the country’s maritime boundaries as well as providing security at Gwadar Port and CPEC sea routes.