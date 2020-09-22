DIG Wisal Fakhar Sultan, NHMP visits Beat-07, Sarai Alamgir, Sector N-II

Zonal Commander North Zone Mr. DIG Wisal Fakhr Sultan visited National Highways Motorway Police Beat-07 Sarai Alamgir and inspected the offices.

During the visit he appreciated the performance of Motorway Police Helpline 130 and provided timely assistance to the officers and employees.

He also directed to immediately remove the encroachments along the GT Road and directed his staff to conduct joint operation with the district administration in this regard and find a solution on a permanent basis so that people can travel during the journey.

He also issued orders to control the rush in front of the schools during opening and closing hours and to set up a visitor’s room for motorists in the motorway police offices.