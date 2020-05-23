Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Diliris: Ertugrul cast extends condolences over PK-8303 crash

| May 23, 2020
person-tossing-globe-1275393

After celebrities from Pakistan and India mourned the death of the precious lives lost in Friday’s PK-8303 plane crash, the cast of popular Turkish show Diliris: Ertugrul also sent their condolences to Pakistanis.

The Dirilis Ertugrul cast took to social media and condoled over the deaths of passengers on the PIA plane. They expressed grief on the loss of precious human lives. The Turkish actors joined a list of global celebrities who condoled over the horrific crash of the PIA plane a few minutes before landing.

A PIA plane crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony Friday afternoon. It was travelling from Lahore to Karachi. The flight PK-8303 had 99 passengers and crew members on board during the time of the incident.

Only two passengers survived the incident. One of them was Bank of Punjab President Zafar Mehmood.

