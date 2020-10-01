Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1
The following are the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar
|117.5
|120
|Canadian Dollar
|124
|126.5
|China Yuan
|24.25
|24.4
|Euro
|193
|195
|Japanese Yen
|1.58
|1.61
|Saudi Riyal
|43.7
|44.4
|UAE Dirham
|44.8
|45.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|213
|217
|US Dollar
|165.1
|165.8
