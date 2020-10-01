Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Currency rates in Pakistan: US Dollar, UK Pound Sterling rates on October 1

| October 1, 2020
The following are the closing rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham and other foreign currencies in Pakistan’s open market, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Currency Buying Selling
Australian Dollar 117.5
 120
Canadian Dollar 124
 126.5
China Yuan
 24.25
 24.4
Euro 193
 195
Japanese Yen
 1.58
 1.61
Saudi Riyal
 43.7
 44.4
UAE Dirham
 44.8
 45.3
UK Pound Sterling
 213
 217
US Dollar
 165.1
 165.8
