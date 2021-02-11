COVID-19: Pakistan records 57 more deaths within 24 hours

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 57 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,185.

According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 57 more lives and 1,502 fresh infections were reported.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,732 patients have recovered from the virus in a day and 1,760 patients are still in critical condition.

The total count of active cases is 30,225 and the positivity rate stands at 4.01 per cent.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 559,093.

A total of 37,452 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 516,683 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,325,543 samples have been tested thus far.