Pakistan condemns drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia

| February 10, 2021
DNA

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire. These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks.

 

Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.

Related News

Government well aware of problems of masses: Minister

DNA ATTOCK: Punjab Minister for revenue Col (retd) Anwar Khan on Wednesday said that theRead More

