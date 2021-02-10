Pakistan condemns drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan strongly condemned Houthi militants’ drone attacks on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire. These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks.
Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity.
