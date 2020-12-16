Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

COVID-19: Over 100 deaths recorded as pandemic intensifies in Pakistan

| December 16, 2020
ISLAMABAD : A major surge in daily death count from COVID-19 was seen during its second wave as 105 people died of coronavirus and 2,731 new infections were reported within 24 hours in Pakistan.

In the past 24 hours, 105 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 9,010. 2,265 patients have recovered from the virus during the last 24 hours and 2,510 patients are in critical condition including 15 more declared in sensitive condition.

The total count of active cases is 48,369.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 445,977.

A total of 38,028 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 388,598 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 6,136,799 samples have been tested thus far.

Yesterday, the highest positivity rate of Covid-19 cases had been recorded in Hyderabad at 22.45 per cent in the past 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The second highest positivity ratio in the country was observed in Karachi which was 19.89pc, followed by Peshawar 19.04pc, Mirpur 18.48pc, Abbottabad 13.33pc, Rawalpindi 7.71pc, Quetta 5.6pc, Islamabad 4.30pc, Multan 4.8pc, Swat 2.74pc, Muzaffarabad 1.67pc and Faisalabad 1.62pc.

