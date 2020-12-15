Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz appointed as NDMA chief

| December 15, 2020
ISLAMABAD, DEC 15 (DNA) – The federal cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz as the chairman of National Disaster Management Authority.

The approval was given by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who presided over the cabinet meeting in Islamabad. The meeting discussed the overall political and economic situation of the country.

Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz will replace Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal, who took charge as the NDMA chairman in May 2019. Last week Lt. Gen. Muhammad Afzal paid a farewell call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Prime Minister appreciated the services of the retired officer and wished him well for his future endeavors. The role of NDMA remained crucial during Covid-19 and in natural disasters like floods this year in Sindh and Punjab areas. = DNA

