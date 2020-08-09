Coronavirus kills 8 Pakistanis, infects 634 in one day

LAHORE, Aug 09 (DNA): Pakistan has reported 8 deaths in last 24 hours by

novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 284,121.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,082. According to the

latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 634

persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases

followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 123,546 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 94,360

in Punjab, 34,635 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 15,241 in Islamabad, 11,884 in

Balochistan, 2,134 in Azad Kashmir and 2,321 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 2,262 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in

Sindh, 2,169 in Punjab, 1,230 in KP, 137 in Balochistan, 171 in

Islamabad, 55 in GB and 58 in Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan has so far conducted 2,127,089 coronavirus tests and 23,390 in

last 24 hours. 260,248 coronavirus patients have recovered in the

country whereas 791 patients are in critical condition. DNA

