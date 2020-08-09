Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Balochistan, more rains to come
QUETTA, Aug 09 (DNA): Heavy rainfall and flooding have wreaked havoc in
Balochistan as the Levies have found two dead bodies in Bolan river.
According to the Levies sources, two bodies were found in the river near
Dhadar. A gas line damaged by the floodwater in Bolan could not be
repaired so far and supply of gas to Mastung, Kalat, Pishin and Ziarat
has been suspended for the second day.
The traffic flow, which was suspended due to collapse of Bibi Nani
bridge in rainfall yet to be restored and an alternate makeshift road is
being made, Levies sources said. At least five people have died in the
ongoing spell of rainfall in Balochistan, according to sources.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in
several parts of Balochistan on Sunday. According to the weather report,
rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Zhob, Sibi, Ziarat, Loralai,
Pishin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah and Kalatdistricts of
Balochistan.
Moreover, light rainfall is likely at Lasbela, Zhob, Barkhan, Khuzdar,
Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Pasni and Gwadar districts of the
province, met office report said. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal
on Saturday chaired a meeting on Saturday to review rain and flood
situation in the province and damage to M-8 motorway, which is part of
the CPEC route.
Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)
Balochistan briefed the meeting over the losses and relief measures
carried out in the province. “21 districts of Balochistan were hit by
the rainfall while Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, and Sibi remained
affected from flood situation,” the PDMA head briefed.
The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure coordinated
efforts to improve the situation. Separately, the Director PDMA Makran
Circle said that the M-8 motorway road, which is part of the China
Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was damaged at the location of the
Tejaban area due to flood water.
“We have begun process to restore the road infrastructure at Coastal
Highway and M-8 motorway,” he said adding that the PDMA and district
administration remained alert in the area to deal with the flooding
situation. DNA
