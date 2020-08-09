Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Balochistan, more rains to come

QUETTA, Aug 09 (DNA): Heavy rainfall and flooding have wreaked havoc in

Balochistan as the Levies have found two dead bodies in Bolan river.

According to the Levies sources, two bodies were found in the river near

Dhadar. A gas line damaged by the floodwater in Bolan could not be

repaired so far and supply of gas to Mastung, Kalat, Pishin and Ziarat

has been suspended for the second day.

The traffic flow, which was suspended due to collapse of Bibi Nani

bridge in rainfall yet to be restored and an alternate makeshift road is

being made, Levies sources said. At least five people have died in the

ongoing spell of rainfall in Balochistan, according to sources.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted rainfall in

several parts of Balochistan on Sunday. According to the weather report,

rainfall with thunderstorm is expected in Zhob, Sibi, Ziarat, Loralai,

Pishin, Harnai, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah and Kalatdistricts of

Balochistan.

Moreover, light rainfall is likely at Lasbela, Zhob, Barkhan, Khuzdar,

Awaran, Turbat, Kech, Panjgur, Pasni and Gwadar districts of the

province, met office report said. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal

on Saturday chaired a meeting on Saturday to review rain and flood

situation in the province and damage to M-8 motorway, which is part of

the CPEC route.

Director General (DG) Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)

Balochistan briefed the meeting over the losses and relief measures

carried out in the province. “21 districts of Balochistan were hit by

the rainfall while Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Kohlu, and Sibi remained

affected from flood situation,” the PDMA head briefed.

The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure coordinated

efforts to improve the situation. Separately, the Director PDMA Makran

Circle said that the M-8 motorway road, which is part of the China

Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), was damaged at the location of the

Tejaban area due to flood water.

“We have begun process to restore the road infrastructure at Coastal

Highway and M-8 motorway,” he said adding that the PDMA and district

administration remained alert in the area to deal with the flooding

situation. DNA

