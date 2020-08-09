Asim Bajwa urges people to join tree plantation for green, clean Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan

for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has urged

people to join tree plantation campaign for green and clean Pakistan.

According to details, on social networking site twitter he said that for

our survival, for our future generation the only way to fight climate

change is to plant trees.

Asim Bajwa also shared a link of maps to show where Pakistan stands in

tree count as compare to other countries. DNA

