Asim Bajwa urges people to join tree plantation for green, clean Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Aug 09 (DNA): Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan
for Information and Broadcasting and Chairman China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC) Authority Lt. Gen. (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has urged
people to join tree plantation campaign for green and clean Pakistan.
According to details, on social networking site twitter he said that for
our survival, for our future generation the only way to fight climate
change is to plant trees.
Asim Bajwa also shared a link of maps to show where Pakistan stands in
tree count as compare to other countries. DNA
