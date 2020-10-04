Chiniot youths invent smart white cane for visually impaired

CHINIOT, Oct 04 (DNA): Three students have prepared a smart cane to

assist visually impaired, blind people to walk more independently and

safely.

The smart white cane has been prepared by three students of the

University of Lahore’s Sargodha Campus namely Naveed Ahmed, Zaafar and

Ghulam Ahmed.

A visually impaired or blind person can easily detect obstacles on

ground, surface textures, pot holes etc while travelling with a standard

white cane. Designed to replace the traditional white cane used by the

visually impaired around the world, this smart cane offers users hazard

detection including a hurdle or water on surface.

In case of a mishap with the person carrying the smart stick, pressing a

button in it will communicate three relatives of the visually impaired

person. With development of technology, inventors in different parts of

the world, working to help the people with blindness to walk more

independently and safely with smart canes. DNA

