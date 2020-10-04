Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Chiniot youths invent smart white cane for visually impaired

| October 4, 2020
Capture 1

CHINIOT, Oct 04 (DNA): Three students have prepared a smart cane to
assist visually impaired, blind people to walk more independently and
safely.

The smart white cane has been prepared by three students of the
University of Lahore’s Sargodha Campus namely Naveed Ahmed, Zaafar and
Ghulam Ahmed.

A visually impaired or blind person can easily detect obstacles on
ground, surface textures, pot holes etc while travelling with a standard
white cane. Designed to replace the traditional white cane used by the
visually impaired around the world, this smart cane offers users hazard
detection including a hurdle or water on surface.

In case of a mishap with the person carrying the smart stick, pressing a
button in it will communicate three relatives of the visually impaired
person. With development of technology, inventors in different parts of
the world, working to help the people with blindness to walk more
independently and safely with smart canes. DNA

========

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 1

Bulgarian ambassador Aleksandar recalled over corruption charges

Ambassador Aleksandar Borisov Parashkevov allegedly accepted graft money of USD 40,000/- for importing the carRead More

Capture 1

Pakistan to appoint permanent representative at IMO

ISLAMABAD, Oct 04 (DNA): Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday saidRead More

  • Chiniot youths invent smart white cane for visually impaired

  • Coronavirus infected 3,409 policemen in Sindh: Spokesman

  • Khattak urges Political parties to support Kashmiris

  • Residents await help days after Sindh floods wreaked havoc

  • PTA blocks thousands of anti-Islam, anti-Pakistan internet URLs: report

  • Nawaz trying to ‘blackmail’ Pakistan and its institutions to get relief in corruption cases: Shibli

  • Maryam Nawaz held meeting with an Indian at Khokhar Palace: Shahbaz Gill

  • Sheikh Rasheed to inspect KCR coaches on Monday

    • Comments are Closed