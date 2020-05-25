Coronavirus death toll jumps to 1,167 in Pakistan with 56,349 infected cases

LAHORE (DNA News) – Pakistan confirmed 34 more deaths from novel coronavirus in one day as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,167 and positive cases surged to 56,349, Dunya News reported on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,748 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 20,077 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 22,491 in Sindh, 7,905 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,407 in Balochistan, 1,641 in Islamabad, 619 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 209 in Azad Kashmir.

Patients are under treatment at quarantine centers of 462 hospitals where 7,295 beds are available.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 483,656 coronavirus tests and 10,049 in last 24 hours. 17,482 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas many are in critical condition.