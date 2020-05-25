Plane crash: Turkish PM condoles with Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (DNA)- Prime Minister Imran Khan received a telephone call from President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan,.

President Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

President Erdogan offered condolences on the tragic crash of airplane in Karachi and reiterated Turkish nation’s strong support to its Pakistani brethren in this difficult time.

The two leaders further agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation against COVID-19 pandemic to jointly address the situation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed the Turkish President on the steps taken to control the spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan. He thanked President Erdogan for providing valuable medical equipment, which was reflective of historic linkages between the two countries to help each other in times of need.

The Prime Minister, while discussing the long term economic repercussions of COVID-19, said that a comprehensive coordinated plan of action on debt relief and restructuring was needed to stave off socio-economic turbulence. The Prime Minister highlighted his call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for developing countries aimed at helping them cope with the challenges.

Prime Minister Imran Khan briefed President Erdogan on the worsening human rights situation in IOJ&K accentuated by double lockdown and intensified military crackdown. He also shared Pakistan’s concerns on India’s moves to alter the demographic structure of the occupied territory, while the world was preoccupied with fighting the pandemic.

The Prime Minister also apprised him of the demonization of Muslims in India in the context of COVID-19, which should be rejected by the international community.