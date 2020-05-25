Uzbekistan and Italy to cooperate in the field of judo and sports medicine

Tashkent, Uzbekistan DNA) — Uzbekistan Judo Federation and Italian Judo, Karate, Wrestling and Martial Arts Federation (Federazione Italiana Judo, Lotta, Karate, Arti Marziali – FILJKAM) signed an agreement on cooperation in the field of judo training and the exchange of experience in sports medicine. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, the document was signed remotely, Dunyo reported.

The initiative to establish this partnership was put forward by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Rome with the assistance of the Honorary Consul of Uzbekistan in the regions of Campania and Molise (Italy) Vittorio Georgi, who is also the president of the Italian Kurash Federation.

So, in December 2019, the visit of the Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the Judo Federation of Uzbekistan Azizjon Kamilov to Italy was organized.

He met with FILJKAM President Domenico Falcone, Secretary General of the organization Massimiliano Benucci, Technical Director Kyoshi Murakami. During a visit to the FIJLKAM Olympic complex, the Uzbek delegation got acquainted in detail with the process of preparing athletes and training halls.

Over the past time, the leaders and experts of the two federations held a number of online meetings and negotiations to develop specific areas of interaction.

As a result, the signed Agreement includes agreements on cooperation in such areas as the exchange of knowledge and experience through the mutual organization of travel of instructors, judges and medical personnel, conducting special trainings, courses, seminars, symposia and research, conducting joint sports events and trainings, the fight against doping, as well as the training of specialists in the field of sports medicine.

The parties agreed that the practical implementation of the Agreement, incl. through joint training of athletes for the upcoming Olympic Games, it will begin as quarantine restrictions in Uzbekistan and Italy are relaxed.