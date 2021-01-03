CNG stations shut in Punjab, KP after gas shortage

A fuel shortage has forced CNG stations to close in KP and Punjab indefinitely. Captive power plants are closed too.

Sui northern is facing a supply shortage of 300 million cubic feet of gas due to cold weather.

It said that the total demand in the two provinces has increased beyond 2 billion cubic feet. Domestic reserves stand at 9.6 million, while there is 85.5 million of imported gas available for national use.