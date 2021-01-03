Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sheikh Rasheed visits Usama Nadeem’s family to offer condolences

| January 3, 2021
00

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to the family of Usama Nadeem, the 22-year-old man who was killed during a police encounter on Saturday.

While condoling the deceased’s parents, the minister promised that justice will be served and strict action will be taken against those involved.

After the meeting with Usama’s family, the minister also spoke to media and condemned the incident which led to the loss of a precious life.

the minister said that “he would not spare any of the policemen involved in the incident”, adding that a case of terrorism would also be filed against them.

The family of the victim, during the minister’s visit, demanded inquiry of the incident under the supervision of a senior judge of the high court.

The minister said all legal aspects of the demand would be examined, adding, it would be honoured if the law permits. He said no injustice would be done to anyone as all were equal under the law.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

00

Sheikh Rasheed visits Usama Nadeem’s family to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to the family ofRead More

00

CNG stations shut in Punjab, KP after gas shortage

A fuel shortage has forced CNG stations to close in KP and Punjab indefinitely. CaptiveRead More

  • India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan: FM

  • Interior Minister seeks Mach incident report from IG

  • CDA generated more than targeted revenue during 2020

  • CM Jam Kamal orders inquiry into killing of coal miners in Balochistan’s Machh

  • Pak Army ever ready to defeat its enemy

  • Sirajul Haq condemns killing of 11 coal miners

  • Hindu temple attack in Karak designed to malign Pakistan: Ashrafi

  • PM Khan wants only to save his seat: Bilawal

    • Comments are Closed