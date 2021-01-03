Sheikh Rasheed visits Usama Nadeem’s family to offer condolences

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday paid a visit to the family of Usama Nadeem, the 22-year-old man who was killed during a police encounter on Saturday.

While condoling the deceased’s parents, the minister promised that justice will be served and strict action will be taken against those involved.

After the meeting with Usama’s family, the minister also spoke to media and condemned the incident which led to the loss of a precious life.

the minister said that “he would not spare any of the policemen involved in the incident”, adding that a case of terrorism would also be filed against them.

The family of the victim, during the minister’s visit, demanded inquiry of the incident under the supervision of a senior judge of the high court.

The minister said all legal aspects of the demand would be examined, adding, it would be honoured if the law permits. He said no injustice would be done to anyone as all were equal under the law.