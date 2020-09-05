CJCSC meets General Valery V. Gerasimov of Russia in Moscow
MOSCOW, SEPT 5 (DNA) – General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, met General Valery V. Gerasimov, Chief of General Staff, Russian Federation during his visit to Moscow.
CJCSC is on two days official visit to Russia to attend Defence and Security Cooperation conference at SCO forum.
Matters of bilateral military cooperation and regional security dynamics between the two countries were discussed during the meeting. General Valery V. Gerasimov lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism.
Chairman JCSC will also attend closing ceremony of ‘International Military Games – 2020’ at Moscow. Pakistan Armed Forces have been regular participants of the said games for past three years. DNA
