China signs MoU to establish intelligent agricultural systems in Pakistan

BEIJING, Jan. 31 : China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance agricultural cooperation and establish intelligent agricultural systems in Pakistan.

According to China Economic Net (CEN) on behalf of Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque signed the MOU with China Aerospace Construction Group. (CACG).

The report says, the signing of this MoU, as part of the celebration of 70 years of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, was a testament to the rapidly increasing Pakistan-China agriculture cooperation in the next stage of CPEC’s higher-quality development.

Under the MoU, both sides would design and implement model projects across Pakistan using modern technology to upgrade Pakistan’s irrigation system for optimum use of water and fertilizer, and thereby increase production through quality and efficiency.

The MoU will also be instrumental in developing fishery industry and shrimp farming in Pakistan.

During the meeting, ambassador Haque and Mr. Gao Feng, Chairman of CACG also discussed other possible projects for modernization of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which was a priority under government’s socioeconomic development agenda for laying the foundations for sustained economic growth.

In view of the potential CAGC’s expertise in cutting edge technologies, other possible areas of cooperation were also discussed, including smart cities, water purification and vibration proof construction applications.

The signing of the MoU was was also attended by Ahmed Farooq, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, and Prof. Dr. Li Naihong, Vice President of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp.