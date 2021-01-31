Pakistan Vaccine Strategy
Islamabad : A special plane of PAF has left for Beijing, China for transportation of first tranche of vaccine . On arrival of vaccine a comprehensive Vaccine administration strategy across Pakistan, administrative measures. All necessary measures have been put in place for vaccine storage at Islamabad and move of vaccine to various federating units particularly to Sindh and Balochistan through air . Vaccine nerve centre has been established at NCOC with provincial and district Level vaccine administration / coordination centres / Adult Vaccination Centres.
