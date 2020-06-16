Chairman reviews NAB’s awareness, prevention policy

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 16 (DNA) – Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting to review NAB’s awareness and Prevention Policy at NAB headquarters. He has said that NAB’s Awareness and Prevention Strategy was appreciated by World Economic Forum and Transparency International Pakistan besides other reputed national organizations in order to aware people through media about the ill effects of corruption which is remarkable achievement.

NAB will continue its effective Awareness and Prevention campaign with more dedication, devotion and commitment in future.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB is mandated to carry out Awareness and Prevention functions against corruption in pursuance of Section 33C of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Under NAB’s Awareness and Prevention effective campaign across the country, NAB has been engaging different Governmental, Non-Governmental Organizations, media, Civil Society and other segments of society in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption.

He said as per excellent feedback received and appreciation of reputed national and international organizations, various segments of society, NAB’s Awareness campaign on “NAB’s Faith-Corruption free Pakistan” had been effectively highlighted in print, electronic and social media throughout the country. He said that the present management of NAB has taken various measures including effective Awareness and Prevention Campaign to aware people about the ill effects of corruption. The detail is as under:-

Due to NAB’s efforts, on all ATM machines of all scheduled Banks carry NAB’s message across the country in order to aware people about the ill effects of corruption. NAB and Higher Education Commission (HEC) have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for creating awareness amongst the students of various Universities and Colleges. Due to this collaboration, over 50 thousands Character Building Societies (CBS) have been established in various Universities/Colleges across the country so that students may be aware about the ill effects of corruption at an early age. NAB, SNGPL, IESCO, LESCO, GEPCO, FESCO and K-Electric join hands to print NAB’s message from their platform in order to disseminate awareness about the ill effects of corruption. IESCO and other organizations have started printing NAB message “Say No to Corruption” on electricity bills and Gas bills. NAB, in collaboration with Islamabad Traffic Police has started printing 2.4 million NAB message on all driving licenses. NAB in Collaboration with PTA has disseminated NAB message to all mobile phone subscribers across the country through different mobile phone companies at the eve of International Anti-Corruption Day in order to aware people belong to all segments of society about the ill effects of corruption. NAB in Collaboration with Pakistan Film Censor Board continuously aired NAB’s video message in all Cinema Houses of the country. NAB’s this initiative has been appreciated by the public at large. NAB’s message is being printed on all government tenders issued for publication in newspapers in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan which will be expanded to other provinces accordingly.

The Chairman NAB said that Besides, Awareness Campaign, NAB has established approximately 20 Prevention Committee in order to indentify and to plug the loopholes in consultation with relevant Ministries. He said that logical conclusion of mega corruption cases in the top most priority of NAB. NAB has geared up to perform its national duty by adopting “Accountability for All” policy in order to eradicate corruption from the country.

He said that joint efforts of all stakeholders could have made such efforts more effective nation-wide in order to aware all walks of people about the ill effects of corruption especially to students in Universities/Colleges at an early age.=DNA

===============