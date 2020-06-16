Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Murad Saeed lauds performance of motorway police

| June 16, 2020
SS

ISLAMABAD: The federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed and Secretary for Communications Zafar Hasan pinned the batches to Inspector General, National Highways & Motorway Police, Dr. Syed Kaleem Imam on his promotion to Grade 22, in the rank wearing ceremony held in Ministry of Communications on Monday.

