Cancer doesn’t have to be frightening, says Nadia Jamil

Cancer does not frighten actor Nadia Jamil anymore. The actor took to Twitter to share an adorable video of her dancing with near radiation machine.

Jamil said that cancer does not have to only be a frightening and painful journey.

“It has its moments of healing, of strength and grit…because us cancer patients, survivors, carry that grit inside us,” said Jamil. “All of us carry it inside us. It takes something or the other to unlock it.”