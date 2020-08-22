Cancer doesn’t have to be frightening, says Nadia Jamil
Cancer does not frighten actor Nadia Jamil anymore. The actor took to Twitter to share an adorable video of her dancing with near radiation machine.
Jamil said that cancer does not have to only be a frightening and painful journey.
“It has its moments of healing, of strength and grit…because us cancer patients, survivors, carry that grit inside us,” said Jamil. “All of us carry it inside us. It takes something or the other to unlock it.”
She remarked that she always love dancing and said that people should not stop dancing.
“The trees dance the hardest during a storm,” said Jamil.
The actor is currently in the UK for her treatment. She was diagnosed with breast cancer back in March and has been keeping fans updated with her health via social media.
