Bringing Nawaz back is govt’s responsibility: Fawad Ch

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Nawaz Sharif went abroad by deceiving people and it is responsibility of government to bring him back to Pakistan.

Talking to media persons, Fawad Chaudhry requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to start an inquiry into former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s travel to London.

He further said that country is facing power problems from last 15 years and previous government made mistakes regarding this issue.

Fawad Chaudhry said that Pakistan is becoming self-sufficient in the field of health as Pakistan did not even make thermometers before, but today country is making ventilators and very soon dialysis machines will also be made here.

Talking about EV policy, he said that with the arrival of electric cars, thousands of mechanics will lose their jobs but government will train people to repair electric cars.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced on Wednesday that the Pakistan Sports Board and Pakistan Science Foundation have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to accord e-games the status of a formal sport.

In a Twitter post, he asked video game lovers to get ready for new opportunities that await them. Last year in November, the minister had unveiled a special programme of animation and video games.

“If you are not interested in reading and are interested in video games on the phone, be prepared. Bringing a special programme of video games programming so we can be a part of this 90 billion industry, animation, and video games certification programs will be not only a game but a game-changer for young people,” he tweeted. = DNA

