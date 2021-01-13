Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

AC approves 10-day physical remand of Khawaja Asif in assets case

| January 13, 2021
DNA 13-4

LAHORE, JAN 13 (DNA) – Accountability Court (AC) on Wednesday granted 10-day physical remand of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Asif and handed him over to NAB.

As per detail, Admin judge Jawad-ul-Hassan announced the order and directed to present the PML-N leader before the court on January 22.

During the hearing, the counsel of Khawaja Asif stated that his client answered all questions of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi and the anti-graft watchdog’s case is politically motivated.

He argued that doing business is right of every citizen and asked the court to send his client to jail on judicial remand. Earlier on December 31, accountability court had granted 13 day physical remand of the PML-N leader.

On December 29, 2020, Khawaja Asif was arrested by NAB in assets case when he was on his way back after attending consultative meeting of the party. According to the anti-graft agency, the PML-N leader had failed to give a satisfactory response on his possession of assets amounting to Rs260 million.

Asif held an iqama from 2004 to 2008, adding that he earned a total of Rs136 million for his services as a consultant legal adviser, it revealed. Meanwhile, Khawaja Asif said that attempts are being made to break PML-N and weaken former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. = DNA

===========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 13-4

Zartaj urges youth to support 10 mln peace signatures drive

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday urgedRead More

00

Peace in Afghanistan must for prosperity in region: Khalili

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – “Peace in Afghanistan will create a situation that will benefit allRead More

  • AC approves 10-day physical remand of Khawaja Asif in assets case

  • Bringing Nawaz back is govt’s responsibility: Fawad Ch

  • Pakistan, Turkey sign MoU to promote cooperation in education sector

  • PM assures provision of complete justice to father of Usama Satti

  • Exports of home textiles increases by 16 percent to $2,017 million: Razak

  • PSDP releases Rs319.56 bn for social sector uplift projects

  • Ertrugul team indebted to Pakistan for recognition; huge appreciation

  • CICEC donates medical supplies to Pakistan to fight COVID-19

    • Comments are Closed