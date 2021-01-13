Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan, Turkey sign MoU to promote cooperation in education sector

| January 13, 2021
DNA 13-4

ISLAMABAD, JAN 13 (DNA) – Pakistan and Turkey have on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for promotion of cooperation in the education sector.

The MoU was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was also present on the occasion.

The development occurred after Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a meeting with Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, and reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues.

Earlier today, President Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Hilal-e-Pakistan on Mevlut Cavusoglu in recognition of his services for international peace and security and further strengthening of Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relationship.

The investiture ceremony was held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad. It was attended amongst others by Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz.

Cavusoglu’s visit to Pakistan is part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This is his third visit during the last two and half years. The fraternal relations between Pakistan and Turkey are deeply embedded in common faith, culture and history and underpinned by exceptional mutual trust and respect.



