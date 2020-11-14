Bilawal wanted ISI DG’s guarantee for transparent GB elections: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on

Saturday that he offered to let PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

install cameras at every polling station in Gilgit-Baltistan but he

replied he didn’t need Gandapur’s guarantee.

He wanted ISI chief Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed’s guarantee instead.

“I had told Bilawal at a meeting that we can install cameras at every

polling station with funds from my own ministry, said the minister for

Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan. However, Bilawal wanted “General

Faiz’s guarantee” that the elections would be free and fair.

The elections in Gilgit-Baltistan will be held on Sunday (November 15).

It has 24 constituencies and its assembly has 33 seats. Candidates from

political parties will stand for 24 seats. Of the remaining seats, six

are reserved for women and three for technocrats.

The area has a population of about 1.3 million and a total of 745,361

voters have registered, of which roughly half or 339,992 are women.

Gandapur said that the PPP chairperson has started an “awkward

propaganda” and is claiming that the government in Gilgit-Baltistan will

be given to the PPP.

“He is openly saying at jalsas that a meeting was held at GHQ which was

chaired by the chief of army staff, all the parties were there and a

decision was taken that GB’s government will be given to the PPP.”

He said making such statements in public is a sign that they will be

defeated in the elections.

