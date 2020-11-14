Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Pakistan exposing Indian awful face before world: Dr Gill

| November 14, 2020
0

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on
Political Communication, Dr Shehbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan was
exposing awful face of India before the world countries and it was a
time for international community to take actions against it.

India being a terrorist state, was involved in terrorism and subversive
activities in Pakistan as there were ample proofs against India, he said
talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in the whole region, but it should not be
considered as a weakness. The whole nation and armed forces had rendered
supreme sacrifices to eliminate the menace of terrorism from its soil,
he added.

He said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on the oppressed
Kashmiri people and urged the world to take notice of such gruesome
human rights violation.

