Pakistan exposing Indian awful face before world: Dr Gill

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on

Political Communication, Dr Shehbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan was

exposing awful face of India before the world countries and it was a

time for international community to take actions against it.

India being a terrorist state, was involved in terrorism and subversive

activities in Pakistan as there were ample proofs against India, he said

talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in the whole region, but it should not be

considered as a weakness. The whole nation and armed forces had rendered

supreme sacrifices to eliminate the menace of terrorism from its soil,

he added.

He said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on the oppressed

Kashmiri people and urged the world to take notice of such gruesome

human rights violation.

========