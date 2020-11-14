PM Imran gives nod to extend Ehsaas Kafaalat program to 7mn families

ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (DNA): In a major relief to the vulnerable segments of

the society amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Imran Khan on

Saturday gave nod to increase the number Ehsaas Kafaalat beneficiary

families from 4.6 million to 7 million.

Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran said that people belonging to

low-income segments were badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prime minister said that the government was focusing on

strengthening the economy. He said that saving people from the

coronavirus pandemic and boost in economic activities were the topmost

priorities of the government.

Earlier on October 14, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social

Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar had said that the

scope of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program would be expanded for poverty

eradication.

She had said that while addressing as a panelist during the World Bank

Group-IMF Annual Meeting titled Protecting South Asia s Poor and

Vulnerable Against COVID-19 and Beyond.

The South Asian event had focused on the social protection programs as a

cornerstone of relief and longer-term recovery.

