Bilawal demands Kulbhushan ordinance to be presented in Parliament
ISLAMABAD, July 25 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal
Bhutto Zardari has demanded the government to present the Kulbhushan
ordinance in the Parliament, while criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan
he said that those who chanted the slogan of Kashmir’s ambassador have
become Kulbhushan’s lawyers.
“We have democratically challenged the ordinance brought for Kulbhushan
Jadhav and will also oppose the ordinance in the Parliament and the
Court. The government has no justification for the Ordinance. Under the
constitution, an ordinance cannot be brought during a National Assembly
session,” said Bilawal Bhutto while to media persons on the completion
of two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal government.
He said that the ordinance is illegal and if there is nothing wrong with
the ordinance, then why they kept it a secret, why the ordinance was
hidden from the parliament.
Bilawal further said that the Ordinance violated the law of Pakistan.
The International Court of Justice does not mean that the Constitution
of Pakistan should be violated.
Criticizing the Prime Minister, Bilawal said that he who was supposed to
be the ambassador of Kashmir has today become the lawyer of Kulbhushan
Jadhav. Government should explain in the Assembly the Kulbhushan Jadhav
Ordinance.
He said that the ordinance should be presented in the assembly. He
alleged that the selection was done on July 25, 2018 while the country
is being ruled by a puppet regime. He said, Imran Khan gave the most
NROs.
The PPP chairman said that he was in touch with the opposition parties
and opposition will fight against the false JITs at every forum.
He said that the committee is working on All Parties Conference (APC)
after Eid and Shehbaz Sharif will lead the APC. “We will create
consensus on the agenda of the APC. I have met Akhtar Mengal today. If
the 18th Amendment and the NFC is touched, then the government will
suffer,” he said.
Regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Bilawal Bhutto said that
NAB was being used for political engineering. He said that we demand
that political parties should get political freedom. To date, political
parties have not been given a level playing field, he added.
The PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan has taken U-turn from every
position. The economy has been destroyed. Every Pakistani’s life is in
danger. The people of Pakistan are carrying the burden of selection. How
long we will continue to tolerate the selected, the people will have to
decide.
Bilawal further said that PTI had not implemented even one of its
manifestos. No promise has been fulfilled by the PTI government. To
date, no university has been built in the Prime Minister’s House. The
Prime Minister had to go to the Prime Minister’s House on a bicycle but
he used helicopters instead of bicycles. The promise of right to
information act has also not been fulfilled.
