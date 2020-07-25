Bilawal demands Kulbhushan ordinance to be presented in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari has demanded the government to present the Kulbhushan

ordinance in the Parliament, while criticising Prime Minister Imran Khan

he said that those who chanted the slogan of Kashmir’s ambassador have

become Kulbhushan’s lawyers.

“We have democratically challenged the ordinance brought for Kulbhushan

Jadhav and will also oppose the ordinance in the Parliament and the

Court. The government has no justification for the Ordinance. Under the

constitution, an ordinance cannot be brought during a National Assembly

session,” said Bilawal Bhutto while to media persons on the completion

of two years of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) federal government.

He said that the ordinance is illegal and if there is nothing wrong with

the ordinance, then why they kept it a secret, why the ordinance was

hidden from the parliament.

Bilawal further said that the Ordinance violated the law of Pakistan.

The International Court of Justice does not mean that the Constitution

of Pakistan should be violated.

Criticizing the Prime Minister, Bilawal said that he who was supposed to

be the ambassador of Kashmir has today become the lawyer of Kulbhushan

Jadhav. Government should explain in the Assembly the Kulbhushan Jadhav

Ordinance.

He said that the ordinance should be presented in the assembly. He

alleged that the selection was done on July 25, 2018 while the country

is being ruled by a puppet regime. He said, Imran Khan gave the most

NROs.

The PPP chairman said that he was in touch with the opposition parties

and opposition will fight against the false JITs at every forum.

He said that the committee is working on All Parties Conference (APC)

after Eid and Shehbaz Sharif will lead the APC. “We will create

consensus on the agenda of the APC. I have met Akhtar Mengal today. If

the 18th Amendment and the NFC is touched, then the government will

suffer,” he said.

Regarding National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Bilawal Bhutto said that

NAB was being used for political engineering. He said that we demand

that political parties should get political freedom. To date, political

parties have not been given a level playing field, he added.

The PPP Chairman said that Imran Khan has taken U-turn from every

position. The economy has been destroyed. Every Pakistani’s life is in

danger. The people of Pakistan are carrying the burden of selection. How

long we will continue to tolerate the selected, the people will have to

decide.

Bilawal further said that PTI had not implemented even one of its

manifestos. No promise has been fulfilled by the PTI government. To

date, no university has been built in the Prime Minister’s House. The

Prime Minister had to go to the Prime Minister’s House on a bicycle but

he used helicopters instead of bicycles. The promise of right to

information act has also not been fulfilled.