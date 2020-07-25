FBISE to promote students who failed in 40% exams
ISLAMABAD, JULY 25 (DNA) – The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has decided to promote the matriculation students who failed in 40 percent exams, media reported on Saturday.
The FBISE has issued a notification of change in the examination policy. The board officials said the ex-private compartment candidates will be benefitted from the new policy.
It has further been said that the result of such students, who failed in annual examinations, will soon be announced. =DNA
