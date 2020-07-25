Masses desire impartial institutions in country: Senator Siraj-ul-Haq
KARACHI, July 25 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan ameer, Senator
Siraj-ul-Haq termed two- year performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf
government disappointing.
Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said nation is in
desire of independent and impartial judiciary, election commission and
establishment to be relied upon them.
Commenting on election commission, he said, “Elements in commission
support mafias during every election who after coming into power
exploits masses”.
He said that accountability has been made a joke and Supreme Court’s
remarks on National Accountability Bureau are true reflective feelings
of masses. He said due to government policies, unemployment, inflation
and poverty are consistently rising and in result survival of poor has
been made difficult.
Senator said prices of sugar, wheat flour and daily usage commodities
were out of reach of common man due to inability of rulers.
On Kashmir issue, he said that rulers did not do anything in right
direction and remained silent spectator on Indian government’s step of
converting Kashmiri Muslim majority into minority.
He announced that JI would convene consensus meeting on Azad and
occupied Kashmir on August 4 while party would observe Black Day in Azad
Kashmir on August 4 and across Pakistan on August 5. He also suggested
to formation of a national action plan on liberation of Kashmir.
On Karachi situation, he said National Electric Power Regulatory
Authority should take concrete steps against Karachi Electric rather
giving notices. He said it would be appropriate to nationalise K-E and
also to initiate forensic audit of power entity that had made life of
Karachi people miserable.
Federal and Sindh government has allocated meager funds for Karachi in
their respective annual budgets and this is doing injustice to city, he
added.
On Pakistan Steel Mills issue, Senator Siraj reiterated JI stance of
supporting employees and resisting privatisation of national entity.
Karachi is on verge of devastation due to rulers policies and even
elected country President and assemblies members from Karachi were seen
hapless to do any good for city, he remarked.
Likewise, condition of Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan
Railway is going bad to worse while agriculture sector and farmers are
wailing on poor state, he maintained.
On a question he said JI always opposes government policies to
suppressing media in country as rulers thinking is bigotry.
