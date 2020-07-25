Masses desire impartial institutions in country: Senator Siraj-ul-Haq

KARACHI, July 25 (DNA): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan ameer, Senator

Siraj-ul-Haq termed two- year performance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf

government disappointing.

Addressing a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq, he said nation is in

desire of independent and impartial judiciary, election commission and

establishment to be relied upon them.

Commenting on election commission, he said, “Elements in commission

support mafias during every election who after coming into power

exploits masses”.

He said that accountability has been made a joke and Supreme Court’s

remarks on National Accountability Bureau are true reflective feelings

of masses. He said due to government policies, unemployment, inflation

and poverty are consistently rising and in result survival of poor has

been made difficult.

Senator said prices of sugar, wheat flour and daily usage commodities

were out of reach of common man due to inability of rulers.

On Kashmir issue, he said that rulers did not do anything in right

direction and remained silent spectator on Indian government’s step of

converting Kashmiri Muslim majority into minority.

He announced that JI would convene consensus meeting on Azad and

occupied Kashmir on August 4 while party would observe Black Day in Azad

Kashmir on August 4 and across Pakistan on August 5. He also suggested

to formation of a national action plan on liberation of Kashmir.

On Karachi situation, he said National Electric Power Regulatory

Authority should take concrete steps against Karachi Electric rather

giving notices. He said it would be appropriate to nationalise K-E and

also to initiate forensic audit of power entity that had made life of

Karachi people miserable.

Federal and Sindh government has allocated meager funds for Karachi in

their respective annual budgets and this is doing injustice to city, he

added.

On Pakistan Steel Mills issue, Senator Siraj reiterated JI stance of

supporting employees and resisting privatisation of national entity.

Karachi is on verge of devastation due to rulers policies and even

elected country President and assemblies members from Karachi were seen

hapless to do any good for city, he remarked.

Likewise, condition of Pakistan International Airline and Pakistan

Railway is going bad to worse while agriculture sector and farmers are

wailing on poor state, he maintained.

On a question he said JI always opposes government policies to

suppressing media in country as rulers thinking is bigotry.