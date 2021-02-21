Bakshi brothers present spell-binding show at Serena Hotels Sarangi Lounge

Held at the lush green Serena Business Complex Lawns, the live music concert brought happiness and liveliness on the faces of all and sundry those probably were waiting for such kind of events ever since the pandemic had limited their mobility and networking. So all present on the occasion were all praise for the management of Serena Hotels, particularly the CEO Aziz Boolani for taking this initiative.

Ansar M Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels provided a real feast to the Sufi music lovers especially by engaging well-known artists Bakshi Brothers whose mesmerizing performance left the audience spell-bound. Held at the lush green Serena Business Complex Lawns, the live music concert brought happiness and liveliness on the faces of all and sundry those probably were waiting for such kind of events ever since the pandemic had limited their mobility and networking. So all present on the occasion were all praise for the management of Serena Hotels, particularly the CEO Aziz Boolani for taking this initiative.

The diplomatic community that attended the event in large numbers despite Covid, equally enjoyed the music though songs were sung un Urdu and Punjabi. However they could not resist themselves in praising and appreciating the artists after their captivating performances.

It may be mentioned here that Sarangi, which was launched in October 2017 is a part of Serena Hotel’s Cultural Diplomacy Initiative which aims to protect and promote the cultural heritage of Pakistan by encouraging young talents and giving them an opportunity to become the nation’s rising star.

Serena continues to promote the arts and intercultural activities to inspire a culture of peace and hope. We truly believe in providing platform to the emerging artists so that they are recognised by a larger audience. Serena Hotels has already held many Sarangi seasons and competition among the talented youth of Pakistan. Social media was used for the competitions that received tremendous response from all over Pakistan.

Under the Sarangi initiative Serena Hotels have so far held a number of competitions in order to encourage young talent. During the pandemic period, all such bouts were held online. However now when the pandemic seems to be on its way out, Serena Hotels has taken the initiative of holding such event live and in the presence of modest gathering.

