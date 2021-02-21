Crown Prince witnesses Mishriff’s grand win in The Saudi Cup

RIYADH, FEB 21— Saudi-owned Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup, the world’s most valuable horse race ($20m), with an undercard of international races on dirt & turf, at King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh.

Mishriff flews home to take feature race, with David Egan showing a perfectly timed ride to claim a famous victory. Mishriff beat out American horse Charlatan to land the world’s most valubale race. Charlatan, ridden by Mike Smith came into the race as a heavy favorite, but in the end could not hold off supreme ride by Egan on the 4-year-old Mishriff. Great Scott, ridden by Saudi jockey Adel Alfouraidi, came in a distant third. Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, presented the trophy to the winner of The Saudi Cup $20 million race.