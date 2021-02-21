Crown Prince witnesses Mishriff’s grand win in The Saudi Cup
RIYADH, FEB 21— Saudi-owned Mishriff won the $20 million Saudi Cup, the world’s most valuable horse race ($20m), with an undercard of international races on dirt & turf, at King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh.
Mishriff flews home to take feature race, with David Egan showing a perfectly timed ride to claim a famous victory. Mishriff beat out American horse Charlatan to land the world’s most valubale race.
Charlatan, ridden by Mike Smith came into the race as a heavy favorite, but in the end could not hold off supreme ride by Egan on the 4-year-old Mishriff. Great Scott, ridden by Saudi jockey Adel Alfouraidi, came in a distant third.
Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, deputy prime minister and minister of defense, presented the trophy to the winner of The Saudi Cup $20 million race.
On behalf of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman — honorary president of the Horse Races’ Club, Crown Prince Muhammad attended the Saudi Cup 2021, in its second edition, which is the most valuable in the history of the world horse races.
On arrival at the venue, the Crown Prince was received by Prince Faisal Bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh Region; Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Al-Faisal, advisor at the Royal Court, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Equestrian Commission and chairman of the Horse Races’ Club and Prince Abdullah Bin Khalid Bin Sultan, Saudi Ambassador to Austria and Member of the Board of Directors of the Horse Races’ Club.
Following the national anthem, the horses taking part in the race were introduced into the parade track, before the Crown Prince, in a two round parade, prior to the start of the race. All participant jockeys took part in the parade.
