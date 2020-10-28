Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Annual general meeting of ISE Towers Reit Management Company Limited

October 28, 2020
Islamabad: October 28, 2020:  The Thirty first Annual General Meeting of ISE Towers REIT Management Company Limited formerly Islamabad Stock Exchange was held on October 28, 2020. Chairman ISE REIT, Zahid Latif Khan, chaired the AGM which was attended with the Board members. The shareholders of the Company approved the financial statements of the Company for the financial year 2020. The Company also announced final cash dividend of Re. 0.33 per share for Financial Year 2020 for its shareholders. The Company has been regularly paying the cash dividend since the financial year 2017 increasing every year.

 

The Board of Directors apprised the shareholders that Company has been recording a constant growth over the past few years. This year was another successful year in terms of profitability, revenue and return to the shareholders, despite the COVID-19 impact. The Company exercised control over its expenditure.

 

The Chairman apprised the shareholders about future REIT / real estate projects of the Company. He also briefed that the Company for diversification of its business, has been acquiring a registered trustee company as its subsidiary. The shareholders applauded the Company’s growth and the Board of Directors for their contribution for growth of the Company.

 

At the end, Zahid Latif Khan thanked the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Government of Pakistan for their continued support and placed his gratitude to the customers, shareholders, board members and staff.

