Ambassador of Turkey calls on Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Nyazee

ISLAMABAD, NOV 25 /DNA/ = Ambassador of Turkey to Pakistan Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul held a virtual meeting with Chief Organizer Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Saifullah Khan Nyazee, here on Wednesday.

According to the details issued by party’s Central Media Department, matters of mutual interest as well as bilateral ties between the two countries came under discussion during the meeting. Turkey’s successes in expanding its Textile sector and achievements in Africa through active economic diplomacy were also discussed in the meeting. Both the officials discussed the future of contacts between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Justice and Development Party (AK Parti) of Turkey.

The PTI Chief Organizer on the occasion conveyed profound grief over the loss of precious lives and properties as a result of the recent earthquake hitting the city of Izmir. He said that both Pakistan and Turkey are linked into deep and historic brotherly ties.

The honourable Turkish ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have developed a personal chemistry based on sincerity and mutual respect taking bilateral relations as well as cooperation between the two countries to new heights and depths.

PTI’s Central Senior Vice President Arshad Daad, PTI Chief Election Commissioner Jamal Ansari and Central Deputy Secretary General Omar Farooq Mayer were also present in the meeting.=DNA

