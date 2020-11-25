Bilawal tested negative for coronavirus: Nabeel Gabol

KARACHI, NOV 25 (DNA) – Senior Pakistan People’s Party leader Nabeel Gabol on Wednesday confirmed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has tested negative for the coronavirus.

He was talking to a private channel. On Tuesday, it emerged that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has isolated himself after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for coronavirus.

Gabol said that the party chairman is fine and healthy. Replying to a question, he said the anti-government public gatherings to continue no matter whatever happens. The gatherings can be addressed via video links, he said. He said masses are looking towards opposition for relief and vowed to get rid-off the incumbent government.

It may be noted Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali and other PPP leaders recently had tested positive for coronavirus and are under self-isolation. The COVID-19 cases in Sindh witnessed a spike on Tuesday after 1,382 virus cases were reported during the past 24 hours, indicating a second wave in the province.

Karachi once again topped among the cases as the metropolis surpassed the 1000 case mark on Tuesday, reporting 1091 COVID-19 cases during the past 24 hours. Sharing daily COVID-19 figures during a routine briefing, the chief minister said that they performed 11,738 tests during the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,382 cases. = DNA

===========================