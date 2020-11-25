Dossier submitted to UN containing evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism

ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (DNA): Permanent Representative to the United Nations

Munir Akram has presented Pakistan’s dossier containing irrefutable

evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism to the United Nations

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.

Munir Akram called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York

where he presented him Pakistan’s dossier containing evidence of India’s

sponsorship of terrorism in the country.

During the meeting that took place at the UN Headquarters in New York,

Akram briefed the UN secretary-general about the Indian involvement in

terrorist activities in Pakistan.

He apprised the UN chief that Indian is involved in orchestrating

terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.

Later, addressing a virtual news conference, Munir Akram said India is

involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and in the region and wants

to paralyse Pakistan’s economy.

He said the UN Security Council’s team is also investigating Indian

terrorism in Pakistan, which is an open violation of United Nation

Charter and international laws. Akram said Pakistan’s dossier of Indian

terrorism will also be handed over to the member countries of UN

Security Council.

He said India is continuously involved in ceasefire violations along the

Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself

against any kind of Indian aggression.

The ambassador said Indian is also consistently involved in sabotaging

the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has a pivotal role in

Pakistan’s development. He expressed hopes that the international

community will stop India from sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. DNA

