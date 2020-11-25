Dossier submitted to UN containing evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism
ISLAMABAD, Nov 25 (DNA): Permanent Representative to the United Nations
Munir Akram has presented Pakistan’s dossier containing irrefutable
evidence of India’s sponsorship of terrorism to the United Nations
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York.
Munir Akram called on UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York
where he presented him Pakistan’s dossier containing evidence of India’s
sponsorship of terrorism in the country.
During the meeting that took place at the UN Headquarters in New York,
Akram briefed the UN secretary-general about the Indian involvement in
terrorist activities in Pakistan.
He apprised the UN chief that Indian is involved in orchestrating
terrorist attacks in Pakistan and demanded him to take note of this.
Later, addressing a virtual news conference, Munir Akram said India is
involved in sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan and in the region and wants
to paralyse Pakistan’s economy.
He said the UN Security Council’s team is also investigating Indian
terrorism in Pakistan, which is an open violation of United Nation
Charter and international laws. Akram said Pakistan’s dossier of Indian
terrorism will also be handed over to the member countries of UN
Security Council.
He said India is continuously involved in ceasefire violations along the
Line of Control (LoC) and Pakistan reserves the right to defend itself
against any kind of Indian aggression.
The ambassador said Indian is also consistently involved in sabotaging
the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has a pivotal role in
Pakistan’s development. He expressed hopes that the international
community will stop India from sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan. DNA
