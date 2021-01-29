Afridi urges political forces to supplement Govt’s offensive on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, JAN 29 (DNA) – Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi Friday urged all political parties to join hands with Kashmir Committee to supplement the government’s offensive on Kashmir dispute.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of a seminar titled ‘Kashmir back to the international spotlight: What next’ as Chief Guest held here under the auspices of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR).

The event was presided by President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan. Chairman of KIIR Altaf Wani said,

“We need to emphasise on present and future strategies to raise Kashmir dispute at all the international forums. The world needs to hold India’s Hindutva regime accountable for genocide of Kashmiris,” he said.

Afridi said that Kashmir Committee is working to evolve strategy to counter Indian bids to silence and sensor pro-Kashmiri voices on digital arena and the political parties should join forces to develop a holistic strategy to expose the Kashmiri genocide agenda of Modi regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“We need to ensure that all irritants are removed so as access to information on Kashmir must be accessible to every youth of Pakistan and Kashmir on ditigal space,” he said.

Moreover, Shehryar Afridi said the academia role needs to be showcased for effective narrative building on Kashmir through better research and protection of archives.

Shehryar Afridi said that we need to raise and expose the violations of human rights, child and women rights being committed by occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi said that since India under its genocide plan is trying to damage and destroy Kashmiri culture and heritage, we are working on securing, safeguarding and projecting the culture and heritage of Kashmir.

He said that Pakistan is working to use modem media tools to expose Indian atrocities being committed by colonial regime in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged to tell the world about the fascist policies of Hindutva regime in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. = DNA

