Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran over Transparency Int’l report

LAHORE, JAN 29 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday lashed out at the Prime Minister Imran Khan over Transparency International’s report on corruption in Pakistan.

The PML-N vice president took to the twitter and said that Transparency International’s latest report has proved that the man who was targeting others over the corruption turned out to be the “corruption king” himself.

Maryam Nawaz said that the Transparency International report was proof that Pakistan is slowly going deep into the corruption quagmire.

“He was right when he said that there would be corruption everywhere if the PM was corrupt. But the man is honest,” Maryam Nawaz added. = DNA

