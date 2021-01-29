Kapil Sharma wants to visit Kartarpur
NEW DELHI – Comedian Kapil Sharma has expressed his desire to visit Kartarpur in Pakistan. Kapil conducted a Q&A session on Twitter to answer his fans’ questions. In response to a Pakistani fan, who asked him if there was a chance of him visiting Pakistan, Kapil said: “I want to visit Kartarpur Sahib, let’s see when.”
Kapil is on a break from his show The Kapil Sharma Show. When a fan asked him why his show has gone off-air temporarily, Kapil said that he needed time with his wife to “welcome their second baby”.
The Kartarpur corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan on November 9. It connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India’s Gurdaspur district with Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal. Sikh devotees from India can travel to Kartarpur without a visa.
Related News
Turkish-Russian joint Karabakh center to start operating as of Saturday
ANKARA, JAN 29 – The Turkish defense minister on Friday announced the completion of the constructionRead More
EU starts export control on COVID-19 vaccines
BRUSSELS, JAN 29 – The European Union introduced on Friday a transparency and authorization mechanism onRead More
Comments are Closed