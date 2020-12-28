Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

African Parliamentary delegation to arrive in Islamabad on DEC 29

| December 28, 2020
ISLAMABAD, DEC 28 (DNA) – A 12 member delegation led by Muhammad Ali Houmed, Presendet of Djibouti National Parliament and Acting Chairman of the African Union is arriving  Pakistan on Tuesday December 29th 2020.

The High level African Parliamentary delegation is also accompanied by the Navel Chief of Djibouti. The delegation is visiting on the invitation of Chairman Senate of Pakistan Muhammad Sadiq Sinjrani and will have important meetings with the Present of Pakistan , Prime Minister of Pakistan, Foreign Minister, Speaker National Assembly, Army Chief and Navel Chief , President of Azad Jamu and Kahmir.

The delegation will also visit deferent areas of the country. Speaking in this regard Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sinjrani said that this visit of High powered delegation is of utmost importance to strengthen the parliamentary relations between the Pakistan and African Parliaments.

He said that Pakistan gives utmost priority to its ties with the African countries and emphasised that parliamentary relations would pave the way for strong economic and trade corporation. He said that there is need to increase the parliamentary exchanges to steer the agenda of economic development in both the regions.=DNA

