Chinese envoy says CPEC highly valued in Pakistan

A.M.Bhatti

ISLAMABAD: Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong has said that as an important pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and a demonstration project of China-Pakistan Cooperation, the CPEC plays a significant role to promote the in-depth development of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership and high-quality growth of the Belt and Road Initiative.

He expressed these views while speaking during a webinar organized by the CPEC Media Froum and Chinese embassy.

The ambassador further said that high level and quality participation in the CPEC media forum was the testimony to the fact that CPEC has been highly valued in Pakistan.

Since its inception in 2015, CPEC Media Forum has brought together the governments, business communities, media, think tanks, and other sectors of China and Pakistan to focus on the construction of the CPEC.

While commenting on a recently held meeting of the Joint Working Group on international coordination on CPEC, he said that China would strengthen coordination with academia and think-tanks through CPEC.

Since its launch, Pakistan has achieved fruitful results of CPEC cooperation. After the successful completion of CPEC Phase 1, which focussed on energy and infrastructure, the second phase would focus on industrial cooperation, agriculture, science, technology, and improving the livelihoods of people. Moreover, he highlighted the prospects of CPFTA-II and said that it would solve the issue of the trade imbalance between Pakistan and China.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and others also spoke on the occasion.