Over 80 local and foreign Golfers turn up in Serena-hotels sponsored Golf event

Serena and RGC Invitational Golf Tournament held at Golf Club Rawalpindi; CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani says first event organized after COVID 19.

Sports Reporter

ISLAMABAD: Serena Hotels and Rawalpindi Golf Club (RGC) hosted the Annual Invitational Golf Tournament at Rawalpindi Golf Club as part of its Sports Diplomacy initiative, marking the welcome resumption of events after a long hiatus due to lockdown. Chief of Logistics Staff (CLS) Lt. Gen. Azhar Saleh Abbasi graced the event as Chief Guest.

The tournament drew more than 80 golf enthusiasts from the military high command, diplomatic corps, foreign dignitaries, corporate and business sectors which included women golfers.

CEO Serena Hotels South and Central Asia Mr. Aziz Boolani said that this was the first event to be organized after the Covid-19 lockdown period, and many more were being planned. He also thanked the RGC and the participants for their enthusiastic participation and excellent turnout. The dignitaries and participants expressed their pleasure at the chance of competing in pleasant environs of the Rawalpindi Golf Club where the organizers were fully compliant with COVID-19 protocols.

The winners in various categories were:

Maj. Gen. Tariq Qaddus and Maj. Haider Amjad (Ist Net), Maj. Gen. (r) Tariq Saleem Malik and Lt. Col. Tariq Yaqoob (1st Gross) in the Amateur Category, H.E. Dato Mahmud Saidin (1st Gross) and Mr. Aamir Shaukat (1st Net) in Diplomatic Category, Mrs. Tahira Nazir (1st Gross) and Mrs. Hussain Bano (1st Net) in Ladies Category, Mr. Aftab Ahmed (1st Gross) and Mr. Alamgir Shah (1st Net) in Corporate Category while the longest drive award went to Imran Janjua and closet to pin Mr. Haseeb Sultan. Mr. Aamir Shaukat was also awarded for a Hole in One.

Serena Hotels routinely organizes and sponsors sports activities like squash, tennis, hiking, polo, skiing etc. under its sports and adventure diplomacy banners to enhance well-being and enable sharing of the joys of sports.