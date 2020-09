UAE envoy donates blood for thalassemia patients

News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of UAE to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi visited Pakistan Red Crescent Society National Headquarters and donated blood for the thalassemia patients.

PRCS Chairman Abrar Ul Haq and Secretary General Khalid bin Majeed received the visiting dignitary on arrival at the NHQ.

PRCS Chairman Abrar Ul Haq thanked the ambassador for his visit and also presented him a memento.