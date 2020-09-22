LIBYAN DIALOGUE: Comprehensive accord on transparent and objective criteria and mechanisms

Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita, stressed,that the compromises born from the meetings of the two delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament have confirmed the Kingdom’s belief that Libyans are capable of finding solutions to their problems

BOUZNIKA- The delegations of the Libyan High Council of State and the Tobruk Parliament announced in Bouznika, at the end of their meetings as part of the Libyan dialogue, that they reached a comprehensive agreement on the transparent and objective criteria and mechanisms to occupy the posts of Sovereignty.

Both parties also agreed to continue this dialogue and to resume these meetings during the last week of this month in order to complete the necessary measures to ensure the implementation and activation of this agreement, said the final joint statement read by Driss Omran of the Libyan House of Representatives, in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Mr. Nasser Bourita.

The two parties to the dialogue called on the UN and the international community to support Morocco’s efforts to create the right conditions and a conducive climate to achieve a comprehensive political solution in Libya, reiterating their thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, May God Assist Him, for the support and assistance to overcome the Libyan crisis and achieve the hopes of the Libyan people and their aspirations to build a civil and democratic State that enjoys peace, security and stability.

They also affirmed that their meetings, which took place in “a friendly and fraternal atmosphere marked by understanding and consensus”, were held as a result of their awareness of the current situation in the country, at different levels, an extremely dangerous situation threatening the security, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the State, born of negative foreign interventions that revive wars and regional and ideological alignments.

Both parties also stressed that these meetings take place in application of Article 15 of the Libyan political agreement reached in Skhirat and in confirmation of the conclusions of the Berlin conference supporting the political solution and on the basis of the relevant Security Council resolutions, and are explained by their awareness of the dangerous repercussions arising from the political and institutional division which has caused the citizen to lose confidence in the role of the legislative, executive and control institutions due to the poor living conditions at all levels.

Speaking shortly before the reading of the final joint statement issued at the end of the meetings of the two delegations within the framework of the Libyan dialogue, Mr. Bourita noted that the Kingdom has always been convinced – which was also confirmed during the Bouznika meetings – that the High Council of State and the House of Representatives are the cornerstone for any progress towards finding solutions to issues concerning the Libyan crisis.

He also stressed that the important compromises reached by the two delegations regarding the appointment to the posts of sovereignty are not a mere declaration of intentions or recommendations, but rather compromises and concrete decisions about institutions and issues that have a direct impact on the daily life of the Libyan people.

The Minister further congratulated the two delegations on these compromises, considering that the institutions subject to these decisions symbolize the unity of the State and that the unification of these institutions is an essential element of any future solution to the crisis in Libya.

He also praised the positive atmosphere and the spirit of fraternity and responsibility that reigned during these meetings, where the interest of Libya and its people took precedence over any other consideration. He also welcomed the compromises “which augur well and bring good news” to the Libyans.

In addition, Mr. Bourita expressed his thanks to all the countries and regional organizations that expressed their support for the Libyan dialogue in Bouznika and the efforts of both delegations to reach compromises.