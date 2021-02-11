5 rockets fired from Afghanistan
RAWALPINDI, The terrorists on Thursday evening fired five rockets from inside Afghanistan in Bajaur area martyring a 5-year old minor boy besides injuring seven others including a girl.
In a brief statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: “Today at 1450 hours ,terrorists fired 5 rockets from inside Afghanistan in Lagharai sector and Sarakai top, Bajaur.”
It added: “A 5 year old minor resident of Mamund, Bajaur embraced shahadat while 7 minors including a girl got injured.”
