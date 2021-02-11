Uzbek envoy calls for enhanced bilateral cooperation

Speaks at event organized by CGSS and Punjab University; also attends exhibition; speakers highlight importance of Pakistan, Uzbekistan relations

Abid Raza / DNA

LAHORE” Aybek Arif Usmanov Ambassador of Uzbekistan has vowed to further enhance the bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries. He also praised the hard work of the students for their impressive art pieces and documentary production.

The Ambassador expressed these views while speaking as chief guest at a one day international event titled “Legacy of Zaheer-Ud-Din Mohammad Babur and Its Relevance in Contemporary Bilateral Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan” held at University of the Punjab, Lahore.

This event was jointly organized by Regional Integration Center, University of the Punjab, Lahore, Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and Center for Global &StrategicStudies (CGSS), Islamabad.

Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan visited the University and was received by Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor, University of the Punjab, Lahore.

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between University of the Punjab, Lahore and NUKUS State Pedagogical, Uzbekistan for cooperation in the academic and research exchange.

Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan also attended the Art Exhibition on “The Rich Cultural and Islamic Heritage of Uzbekistan”which was organized by the College of Arts & Design, University of the Punjab, Lahore. His Excellency appreciated the students for their inspiring art work.

Later, an International Conference on “Legacy of Zaheer-Ud-Din Mohammad Babur and Its Relevance in Contemporary Bilateral Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan” was also held. The Conference highlighted the socio-cultural and historic legacy and common heritage of the two countries and avenues of cooperation and collaboration between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The Conference commenced with the speech by Mr. Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS), Islamabad. Mr. Khalid welcomed the worthy guests and participants of the event. He stated that Pakistan and Uzbekistan enjoy cordial relations and can collaborate in other economic and social spheres as well for further enhanced cooperation.

Prof. Dr. Faraz Anjum, Department of History and Pakistan, University of the Punjab, Lahore highlighted the legacy which Babur bequeathed to his descendants and which served as an example for them to follow. He stated that Babur’s personality became an example for the latter rulers to follow.

Dr. Mehmood Ul Hassan Khan, Member Board of Experts, CGSS and Regional Geo Political Analyst stated that Babur is the most captivating personality in oriental history. He created one of the most powerful Empire in the history of East and was the first one to establish a divine connection with the soil of Pakistan.

Prof. Dr. Rukhsana Iftikhar, Department of History and Pakistan, University of the Punjab, Lahore stated Babur’s life is documented more than any other figure in the entire precolonial Islamic world.

Prof. Dr. Shabir Ahmad Khan, Director, Area Study Centre (Russia China & Central Asia), University of Peshawar stated that Babur was a man of extraordinary qualities. He was a leader, a soldier, an architect and an administrator. Zaheer ud Din Babur was a lover of nature. He was best in generating loyalty and devotion amongst his followers.

Dr. Mahboob Hussain, Chairman, Department of History and Pakistan Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahorehighlighted the significance of the newly established Babur Center. He stated that a framework will be devised for academic exchange between University of the Punjab, Lahore and Universities in Uzbekistan to find out the relevance in the shared history for the study of the contemporary world.

A Documentary was also screened at the occasion on “Uzbekistan-Pakistan: Shared Cultural & Islamic History”which was produced by the students of the Institute of the Communication Studies, University of the Punjab, Lahore.

In the end, prize distribution ceremony was held where His Excellency Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan presented shields and certificates to the winners and participants of the Art Exhibition and Documentary Production. Memento to speakers of the Conference were also presented.

Concluding the event, Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-ViceChancellor, University of Punjab, Lahore in his remarks stated that University of the Punjab, Lahore will organize exchange programs for students and faculty. We also plan to invite Uzbekistan scholars to participate and study in Pakistan and also interact with the student fraternity of Pakistan.